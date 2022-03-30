LEESBURG — The Lee County Trojans won for the fifth time in the last seven baseball games and beat visiting Upson-Lee 4-0 Wednesday afternoon with strong pitching and timely hitting.
Trojan senior Owen Greene pitched four innings of no-hit baseball before the Knights were able to get back-to-back singles in the fifth inning to break up the no-hitter. That was Greene's final inning on the mound. He gave up no runs, just one walk, and those two hits. He struck out three batters. Greyson Holley pitched a scoreless sixth and closed the game by pitching a scoreless seventh.
Lee County's leadoff batter, Cameron Paul, wasted no time getting Trojans on the bases. On the second pitch from Upson-Lee starter Jake Taylor, Paul lined a single to center. He then stole second, went to third on a wild pitch, and then scored on a single by Tripp Thomas.
The Trojans added two more runs in the second inning when Peyton Tompkins doubled, then moved to third when Like Powell laid down a perfect bunt that went between the pitcher and third base. Tompkins scored moments later as he slid into home plate on a wild pitch. Powell had moved to third on the wild pitch and then scored on a single by Brayden Proctor — Proctor's first hit of a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate.
In the bottom of the fourth, Proctor led off with a hit down the right-field line and raced all the way to third base for a triple. Upson-Lee changed pitchers, but Cameron Paul followed by belting the ball to the center-field fence for another triple and Proctor scored.
The win improves the Trojan record to 10-7 on the season. The Trojans have a Friday game scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Colquitt County and then they open region play when they host Northside on Tuesday in Leesburg. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
