LEESBURG — Lee County pitcher Gaven Smith pitched a two-hitter and struck out eight batters Tuesday afternoon, but the Trojans lost the second game of a doubleheader 1-0 after falling 3-2 in Game 1 against Alexander of Douglasville.
The losses end the season for the Trojans.
Alexander's first batter of Game 2 reached on an error and scored on a single later in the inning to take a 1-0 lead. For the rest of the game, Smith allowed five or fewer batters to come to the plate. In the second inning, he struck out the side and kept the Alexander batters off stride all game, but the Trojan batters didn't have any luck against Alexander's pitcher, either.
Owen Greene and Alex Newton each doubled to lead off an inning, but Alexander pitcher Kole Orshoki got out of both innings without anyone scoring. Orshoki gave up four hits, struck out three and didn't walk a batter.
Alexander jumped on the board first in Game 1 as well, scoring in the opening inning with a walk, a sacrifice bunt and a single. It repeated that for the second run, except it was an error, a sacrifice and a single.
Down 2-0, the Trojans did the same thing in the fourth inning. Owen Greene reached on an error, Gavin Brinkley laid down a sacrifice bunt and Gavin Lacey singled to left to score the first run.
The Trojans tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh, down 3-1. With one out, Luke Powell singled and Harrison Pafford followed with a walk. The runners moved up to second and third on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly from Peyton Tompkins scored Powell. Unfortunately, Owen Greene grounded the ball to first to end the game with Pafford in scoring position.
The Trojans end the year with an 18-14 record and will need to replace 10 seniors for next season. Alexander (17-14) moves on to the Elite Eight to face the winner of Allatoona and South Effingham.
