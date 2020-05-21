The March 11 season finale was a fitting last memory for Lee County’s 2020 high school baseball season.
It was a home game, another impressive performance, and it became a true farewell for the seniors when the coronavirus pandemic destroyed the rest of the season.
“That was Senior Night, the last game we played against Upson-Lee (a 10-3 victory),” Lee County head coach Brian Trivette said. “All the seniors came out on cue and performed great.”
The Trojans’ shortened season featured plenty of those kinds of performances. They were off to a 13-1 start despite a challenging schedule, and they won their final nine games. Their victory list featured some perennial powers, including a sweep of Thomas County Central.
They won games handily and they pulled out some nail-biters, highlighted by a stretch that began March 3 with a 2-1, 11-inning win over Thomas County Central. They followed that up with a pair of eight-inning wins over Florida teams Rickards and West Nassau in the Florida/Georgia Border War.
“It came from the top, the leadership of our senior class,” Trivette said of his team’s ability to win close games. “There are only four of them, but they’re winners. They knew how to win. It didn’t matter the circumstance. They were never afraid.”
The early end to the season was tough for a team with high hopes, and Trivette was particularly hurt for those four seniors — Kyle Cloud, Hill Corley, Seth Nelson and Chase Somers.
“It’s kind of devastating, especially for the seniors,” Trivette said. “We were rolling and those seniors had completely bought in. They had been through a lot the last few years and they knew how to win. We won a lot of really tight games. It was all about them and their leadership. They didn’t back down. It was hard for sure.”
Corley was in the middle of another big season, hitting .458 and providing steady play at shortstop. The Gordon State recruit also was 4-0 as a pitcher with 33 strikeouts in 33 innings.
Nelson, a Columbus State signee, had a .417 batting average with three home runs and 17 RBIs. Somers, Georgia Southwestern-bound, hit .330 and scored 14 runs. Sophomore Luke Addison (.346 average, 13 runs) and junior Smith Pinson (11 RBIs) also were among the Trojans’ top hitters.
Pinson had a 2-1 record with a 2.50 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings as a pitcher. Teammate Chandler Cannon, a junior pitcher, had a 3-0 record with three saves and a perfect 0.00 ERA in 11 innings.
Those numbers figured to get even better as Lee chased region and state titles. While those ultimate goals were taken away, Trivette said he was proud of the players’ accomplishments.
“The senior class, their goals were to make a run and win a championship,” Trivette said. “Last year we made it to the Elite Eight after some midseason setbacks. … We started several freshmen last year and for them to go through what they went through, it set the stage for something special this year. I thought we were in a good spot to make a good run.”
