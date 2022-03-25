Lee County's Will Henderson belted two doubles in the bottom of the sixth inning and also pitched the last 1 2/3 innings to help the Lee County Trojans beat Schley County 11-4 Thursday evening in Leesburg.
Lee County's Harrison Pafford races toward home after the throw to third base gets away from the Schley County third baseman during the bottom of the fourth inning in Thursday's game.
LEESBURG — Lee County senior Will Henderson belted two doubles in the bottom of the sixth inning, the second one with the bases loaded, to lead the Trojans past visiting Schley County 11-4 Thursday evening at Lee County High School.
The senior right-hander also pitched the final 1 2/3 innings to claim the win on the mound for the Trojans.
Tied 4-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth, Schley County inserted a new pitcher to begin the inning and Henderson greeted him by smacking the ball to the deepest part of the field in center field. The Trojans broke the tie when Gavin Brinkley (in to run for Henderson) raced home on a wild pitch then Tripp Thomas lined a single to left to score another run. The Wildcats changed pitchers again with runners on the corners and still no outs. When Henderson came to the plate again the Trojans led 8-4 and had the bases loaded. Henderson smacked another hard-hit ball to the fence in center field to clear the bases and put the score at 11-4.
"It was a very good win versus an always good Schley team," said Lee County head coach Brian Trivette. "Being senior night, we were able to start all of our seniors and put the spotlight on them. They played great and we came out with a nice victory."
Senior shortstop Cameron Paul was 3-3 at the plate, scoring three runs and knocking in one. Tripp Thomas had two hits, knocked in three runs, and scored one. Henderson finished with two hits in four trips to the plate and two RBI.
On the mound, Dallas Nesbit pitched the first 5 1/3 innings. He gave up four runs, three earned, on five hits. He walked two and struck out four. Henderson pitched an inning and two-thirds, giving up no hits or runs. He walked one and struck out three.
The win gives Lee County a 9-7 record on the season and won't play again until next Wednesday when Upson-Lee comes to town. Schley County falls to 9-4 on the season.
