leecobasedball.png

The Lee County Trojans saw their season come to an end Saturday in Brunswick with two losses to Glynn Academy. The Trojans finish the season with a 19-13 record.

 Joe Wbhitfield

BRUNSWICK - The Lee County Trojan baseball season came to an end Saturday on the coast as the Glynn Academy Terrors swept the Trojans in a state playoff doubleheader 4-0 and 10-4.

In game one, both Lee County pitcher Greyson Holley and Glynn Academy's Luke Barch pitched complete games and allowed just four hits each. The difference was Glynn Academy put all four hits together with a sacrifice fly and scored four runs in the second inning to win 4-0. The big hit for the Terrors was a second-inning home run from Greyson Gegg.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports