BRUNSWICK - The Lee County Trojan baseball season came to an end Saturday on the coast as the Glynn Academy Terrors swept the Trojans in a state playoff doubleheader 4-0 and 10-4.
In game one, both Lee County pitcher Greyson Holley and Glynn Academy's Luke Barch pitched complete games and allowed just four hits each. The difference was Glynn Academy put all four hits together with a sacrifice fly and scored four runs in the second inning to win 4-0. The big hit for the Terrors was a second-inning home run from Greyson Gegg.
Lee County lead-off batter Brent Smith had two of the Trojan's four hits. Durrah Butler and Carter Singletary had the other hits.
Holley pitched seven innings, giving up four runs on four hits. He walked three and struck out five.
The Terrors struck quickly in game two with five first-inning runs against Trojan starter Gavin Smith. The first two batters singled and another runner was hit by a pitch before the Terrors hit back-to-back doubles off of the left-hander.
The Trojans got one run back in the bottom of the inning when Josh Barnes doubled to right field and Gavin Brinkley singled. Butler hit into a fielder's choice to score Barnes.
The Terrors then built a 10-1 lead with two more runs in the third and fourth innings and one in the sixth.
The Trojans added three runs in the bottom of the sixth when pinch hitter Leroy Jackson belted a three-run homer over the left field fence.
Smith took the loss on the mound after pitching two and one-third innings. He gave up seven hits and seven runs. He didn't walk any runners and struck out three. Caden King, Carter Singletary, Billy Myler, and Mason Ray all pitched in relief.
The losses complete the Trojan baseball season with a 19-13 record. The Trojans will lose seven seniors to graduation - Brayden Proctor, Gavin Brinkley, Billy Myler, Caden King, Greyson Holley, Mason Ray, and Harrison Pafford.