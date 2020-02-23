Lee County split two games Saturday, losing 7-2 against Locust Grove and winning 9-3 over South Forsyth.
Mental mistakes and a couple of errors cost Lee County in its first loss of the season to Locust Grove, 7-2. Smith Pinson went 4 1/3 innings giving up five hits and three earned runs. Seth Nelson was 3-3 with two doubles.
Lee County rebounded to defeat South Forsyth 9-3. Hill Corley dominated on the mound striking out 11, waking one, and allowing one earned run. Seth Nelson hit two home runs and drove in three. Smith pinson had a double and three RBIs. Luke Addison had a double and a run scored. Hill Corely had two hits and two RBIs. Drew Dixon a bunt single and scored a run.
