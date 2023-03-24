LEESBURG - The Lee County Trojans swept a doubleheader from Veterans High School Friday afternoon in two close games, winning the first game 3-2 on a seventh-inning walk-off single from catcher Gavin Brinkley and then a complete game pitching performance from Billy Myler to win game two 3-1.
In game one, the two teams were tied 2-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh and right fielder Brayden Proctor opened the inning with a single before Ethan Powell reached on an error when he laid down a bunt. Caden King followed with a bunt single to third to load the bases with nobody out. Veterans pitcher Welford then sat down the next two Trojan batters to leave the bases loaded with two outs. Brinkley smacked the first pitch deep into left field to knock in the winning run and end game one.
"It's not how I would have scripted it," said Lee County head coach Wes Shiver. "Having the bases loaded with no outs and then having to wait until two outs for a big hit was not the plan, but we did get the big hit so I'll take region wins however I can get them. We made some mistakes on base running that cost us some runs early on. We had other chances to score."
Caden King pitched the seventh inning to take the win on the mound, but Greyson Holley controlled the pitching for the game's first six innings. He gave up four hits and two earned runs. He walked two and struck out seven before being relieved in the final inning.
The Trojans had 10 hits in game one, led by two each from Brinkley and Carter Singletary, Brinkley and Singletary each had an RBI as well.
In game two, the Trojans put together a walk, two doubles, and a single to score two runs and take a 2-1 lead that Myler would never lose. Singletary opened the inning with a walk and a double by Weston Bryan put runners at second and third with no outs. King smacked a single to the shortstop to score Singletary and then Proctor belted a line drive to right to score Weston.
The Trojans added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Proctor hit a fly to left field for a triple to open the inning and scored when Brent Smith smacked a hard-line drive to left.
Proctor, Smith, Bryan, and King each had two hits for the Trojans in game two.
On the mound, Myler pitched all seven innings, giving up four hits and one earned run. He did not walk any batters and struck out seven.
The Trojans are now 16-4 overall and 7-2 in the region behind Houston County and Tift County. Lee county will play at Thomas County Central (10-10) Tuesday and then host the Yellow Jackets in Leesburg Friday for a doubleheader. First pitch Friday in Leesburg is set for 4:30.
