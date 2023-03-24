Lee County baseball

Lee County's Wilder Etheredge (23) slides into home plate during game one of Friday's double header against Veterans. 

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG - The Lee County Trojans swept a doubleheader from Veterans High School Friday afternoon in two close games, winning the first game 3-2 on a seventh-inning walk-off single from catcher Gavin Brinkley and then a complete game pitching performance from Billy Myler to win game two 3-1.

In game one, the two teams were tied 2-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh and right fielder Brayden Proctor opened the inning with a single before Ethan Powell reached on an error when he laid down a bunt. Caden King followed with a bunt single to third to load the bases with nobody out. Veterans pitcher Welford then sat down the next two Trojan batters to leave the bases loaded with two outs. Brinkley smacked the first pitch deep into left field to knock in the winning run and end game one.

