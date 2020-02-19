Lee County beat Wayne County in game one on Saturday by a score of 14-4 in six innings. Hill Corley started on the mound and pitched five innings giving up zero earned runs, allowing 2 hits, zero walks, and five strikeouts. He also went 3-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Chase Somers was 2-4 with two runs scored. Seth Nelson was 2-4 with a double, homerun, and five RBIs. Asher Newell was 2-3 with a double and sac bunt. Smith Pinson had a double and three RBIs. Cooper Ray was 2-4 with two RBIs. Flint Davis was 1-2 with two runs scored. Cameron Paul had a triple and an RBI.
Game two of the day for the Trojans saw Lee County win 5-4 over two time defending state champion Jeff Davis HS. Smith Pinson started and went five innings giving up two earned runs while striking out eight. Drew Dixon pitched the last two innings getting the win. Chase Somers was 2-3 while Luke Powell was 1-2 with two RBIs and a SAC bunt. Luke Addison was 1-1 with a double, SAC bunt, and a walk.
