Lee County left-hander Gavin Smith allowed just three hits and two earned runs Tuesday evening to take the win on the mound in the Trojans' season-opener against Colquitt County. Smith struck-out nine batters in the 4-3 win.

LEESBURG - The Lee County Trojans opened their baseball season Tuesday evening with a 4-3 win over the visiting Colquitt County Packers, despite getting three hits in the game.

One of the big plays of the game came in the top of the seventh inning when outfielder Brayden Proctor threw out a runner trying to go from first to third with a strong, on-target throw that helped end Colquitt's comeback hopes.

