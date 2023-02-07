Lee County left-hander Gavin Smith allowed just three hits and two earned runs Tuesday evening to take the win on the mound in the Trojans' season-opener against Colquitt County. Smith struck-out nine batters in the 4-3 win.
LEESBURG - The Lee County Trojans opened their baseball season Tuesday evening with a 4-3 win over the visiting Colquitt County Packers, despite getting three hits in the game.
One of the big plays of the game came in the top of the seventh inning when outfielder Brayden Proctor threw out a runner trying to go from first to third with a strong, on-target throw that helped end Colquitt's comeback hopes.
Gavin Smith, a junior left-hander, claimed the win on the mound, pitching five innings with nine strikeouts and one walk. He allowed only three hits and two earned runs. Connor Hall pitched the sixth and seventh innings to earn a save for the Trojans. Hall did not give up any hits.
Senior catcher Gavin Brinkley had a double and a single to knock in all four runs for the Trojans. Ethan Powell had the only other hit for the Trojans.
The game began with an auspicious start for the Trojans and Colquitt County's lead-off batter Nico Fann singled off Lee County starting pitcher Gavin Smith and reached second on a bad throw. Fann then went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a triple by Cam Cook to put the Packers ahead 1-0. Smith ended up striking out the side to end the inning and then struck out two more batters in the second.
The Trojans will travel to Valdosta to take on Lowndes Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 5:45.
