The Georgia Elite 7 on 7 football organization will be taking two teams to the national championship tournament in Arizona at the end of May. If front of the team are the trophies the team has won in tournaments in Atlanta, Panama City, and Louisiana.
LEESBURG - The Georgia Elite football teams are headed to the national championship for the second year in a row. Last year, Georgia Elite took one team to Chicago for the national championship tournament and this season Georgia Elite three teams qualified three teams for the national championship tournament, but for financial reasons, only two will be going. The 14 and under team and the Varsity team will be traveling to Bullhead City, Arizona later this month to compete for national title honors. The teams need financial donations to help get the players and coaches to Arizona and back. To donate and help the teams, visit georgiaelitefootball.com.
The team, mostly composed of Lee County players, has added new faces and believes they are in a better position to win it all this year. Those new faces include Lee County's starting quarterback Weston Bryan, Westover's starting quarterback Keyon Thomas and Sherwood Christian's starting quarterback Tripp Roberts. The team practices at Lee County High School.
"We are more focused, more dialed in," said Jace Angry. "I think we understand more and want it more now."
Rishod Laster sees even more improvements.
"We have better leaders and more coaches," Laster said. "That has really helped us get better."
Georgia Elite players began their season in January and have won tournaments in Atlanta, Panama City, and Louisiana this season.
The Georgia Elite team members include Jamari Clemons, Rishod Laster, Niccorrian Hall, Derrinique West, Damarian Scott, Justyn Tanksley, Quardrecus Allen, Braxton Honer, Brandon Whitlock, Christopher Davis, Canton Williams, Tre Garmon, Keyon Thomas, Jaterrian Weston, Jase Angry, Weston Bryan, Preston Manriquez, Carter Stanich, Gregory Batson, Trey Bush, Jabarie Watson, Rod James, Randy Mcafee, Lamar Corbin, Calvin Thomas, Rod Jones, Jaylon Carolina, Jymerion Roddy, Bryson Crawford, Jordan Bush, Kadarius Jackson, Amari Weston, Jerveah Martin, Zecharias Harvey, Herschel Curry, Quinton Murray, Jairous Maddox, Maurice Briggs, Zech Hall, Josh Cabatit, Jayden Hudson, Justin Jones, Tripp Roberts, Kaleb Hodge, Jayden Corbett, Mercion Whitfield, andFranklin Green.
Bullhead City is a small city on the Colorado River located 97 miles south of Las Vegas, Nevada. The city is dependent on casinos for the employment of its people.