Georgia Elite Football

The Georgia Elite 7 on 7 football organization will be taking two teams to the national championship tournament in Arizona at the end of May. If front of the team are the trophies the team has won in tournaments in Atlanta, Panama City, and Louisiana.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG - The Georgia Elite football teams are headed to the national championship for the second year in a row. Last year, Georgia Elite took one team to Chicago for the national championship tournament and this season Georgia Elite three teams qualified three teams for the national championship tournament, but for financial reasons, only two will be going. The 14 and under team and the Varsity team will be traveling to Bullhead City, Arizona later this month to compete for national title honors. The teams need financial donations to help get the players and coaches to Arizona and back. To donate and help the teams, visit georgiaelitefootball.com.

The team, mostly composed of Lee County players, has added new faces and believes they are in a better position to win it all this year. Those new faces include Lee County's starting quarterback Weston Bryan, Westover's starting quarterback Keyon Thomas and Sherwood Christian's starting quarterback Tripp Roberts. The team practices at Lee County High School.

