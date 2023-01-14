Lee County basketball stops Tift County, remains on top in region

Lee County's Braylon Chaney (5) hit back-to-back three pointers in the second quarter to give the Trojans a 16-5 lead and help Lee County beat Tifton 42-31 Saturday night in Leesburg.

 Joe Whitfield
LEESBURG - Led by seniors DJ Taylor and Christian Brown, Lee County's basketball team is looking to for championships this year as the Trojans are now 15-2 on the season and have climbed into the state rankings - as high as No. 2 on MaxPreps and at No. 9 on Sandy's Spiel website, but still not ranked by Georgia's largest newspaper, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The old saying "Defense wins championships" was on full display Saturday night against  Tift County.
 
Though it might have also been partially due to poor shooting, the Trojans held Tift County scoreless in the first quarter and allowed only nine first-half points in Saturday night's 42-31 win. The win puts Lee County with a 3-0 region record, one game ahead of Houston County and two games ahead of Tift County and Veterans.
 
"Our focus has been on defense and disciplined play," said Trojans' head coach Kirven Davis. "That's the only way you can be successful against these tough Region 1-6A programs."
 
Neither team was having much luck putting the ball in the basket early but the Trojans managed an 8-0 lead after the first quarter with three-pointers from Josiah Parker and Christian Brown. The Blue Devils couldn't get inside the paint early on and launched at least seven first-quarter threes and all missed their mark. 
The Blue Devils got on the board with a three-pointer with 4:40 remaining in the first half before Lee County's Braylon Chaney swished two threes to put the Trojans ahead 16-5. Two baskets by the Blue Devils made the score 16-9 at the half.
Tift County scored first in the second half and trailed by only five points before the Trojans found the bottom of the basket. After Ousmane Kromah battled for two points underneath the goal, the Trojans had stretched their lead to 11, 25-14, and entered the final period leading 29-16. The Blue Devils outscored the Trojans 15-13 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough for a comeback.
 
None of the Trojans scored in double figures against Tift County as the Trojans spread the points around. Kromah and DJ Taylor each scored nine while Christian Brown and Braylon Chaney each scored eight. McKyler Horne led the Blue Devils with eight points.
 
The Trojans have seven region games to play this season before the tournament. Tuesday night Lee County will travel to Houston County (10-7) then host Northside of Warner Robins (5-11) Friday night in Leesburg.

Tags