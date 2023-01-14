featured
Lee County basketball boys lead region, earn state rankings
LEESBURG - Led by seniors DJ Taylor and Christian Brown, Lee County's basketball team is looking to for championships this year as the Trojans are now 15-2 on the season and have climbed into the state rankings - as high as No. 2 on MaxPreps and at No. 9 on Sandy's Spiel website, but still not ranked by Georgia's largest newspaper, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The old saying "Defense wins championships" was on full display Saturday night against Tift County.
Though it might have also been partially due to poor shooting, the Trojans held Tift County scoreless in the first quarter and allowed only nine first-half points in Saturday night's 42-31 win. The win puts Lee County with a 3-0 region record, one game ahead of Houston County and two games ahead of Tift County and Veterans.
"Our focus has been on defense and disciplined play," said Trojans' head coach Kirven Davis. "That's the only way you can be successful against these tough Region 1-6A programs."
Neither team was having much luck putting the ball in the basket early but the Trojans managed an 8-0 lead after the first quarter with three-pointers from Josiah Parker and Christian Brown. The Blue Devils couldn't get inside the paint early on and launched at least seven first-quarter threes and all missed their mark.
The Blue Devils got on the board with a three-pointer with 4:40 remaining in the first half before Lee County's Braylon Chaney swished two threes to put the Trojans ahead 16-5. Two baskets by the Blue Devils made the score 16-9 at the half.
Tift County scored first in the second half and trailed by only five points before the Trojans found the bottom of the basket. After Ousmane Kromah battled for two points underneath the goal, the Trojans had stretched their lead to 11, 25-14, and entered the final period leading 29-16. The Blue Devils outscored the Trojans 15-13 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough for a comeback.
None of the Trojans scored in double figures against Tift County as the Trojans spread the points around. Kromah and DJ Taylor each scored nine while Christian Brown and Braylon Chaney each scored eight. McKyler Horne led the Blue Devils with eight points.
The Trojans have seven region games to play this season before the tournament. Tuesday night Lee County will travel to Houston County (10-7) then host Northside of Warner Robins (5-11) Friday night in Leesburg.
Most Popular
Articles
- Albany police seek stalking suspect
- Exclusive: Uvalde school police chief told investigators why he didn't try to stop gunman: 'There's probably going to be some deceased in there, but we don't need any more from out here'
- Albany's first MLK parade set for Saturday, other events throughout weekend
- Governor says 6 people are dead in Alabama after severe storms and more than 2 dozen tornadoes hit Southeast
- Albany police make arrests in car theft, robbery, burglary cases
- COVID numbers rising in Albany area, with 45% increase at Phoebe over last week
- Georgia Edge Rusher Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- Dougherty Jail Report
- Gun allegedly used by 6-year-old in Virginia school shooting was bought by child's mother, police say
- Dougherty basketball tops Monroe two times
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Dougherty County Commission starts the year with new chairman
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this holiday weekend, Jan. 13-16
- PHOTOS: Byne Christian vs. Sherwood Christian basketball
- Highest-paying management jobs in Albany, Georgia
- PHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Monroe basketball
- Albany Adoptable Pets - Week of January 11
- PHOTOS: Albany State University Spring New Student Orientation
- PHOTOS: Athens celebrates Georgia Bulldogs' football national championship
- PHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor basketball vs. Terrell Academy
- PHOTOS: Students return to Albany State University for spring semester
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
It's National Pizza Week. What's your favorite pizza topping?
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
You voted: