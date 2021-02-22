Lee County’s basketball program, which swept the region titles, racked up awards when Region 1-AAAAAA announced its postseason honors this week.
The Trojans’ M.J. Taylor was voted the region’s boys player of the year, while Jakailyn Poole was girls co-player of the year. Taylor averages 15.1 points, and Poole averages 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. Brandon Bush also picked up a top award, sharing boys defensive player of the year honors.
Lee swept the coach of the year awards — Kirven Davis for the boys and Tondra Davis for the girls.
The boys first-team selections from Lee were Joe Frazier and Malik Brackins, while Jay Bell was on the second team. Teammates Chris Robinson and Jordan Mozier received honorable mention acclaim.
Erica Irby and Kennedy Snead made the girls first team, and the Trojans’ Jarnyria Maddox earned second-team honors. Cayla Boyd was on the honorable mention list.
