Lee County fans, players and coaches celebrate in Carrollton at the University of West Georgia during Saturday's Final Four game where the Trojans won 49-48 on two free throws from DJ Taylor with 4.5 seconds left to play.
LEESBURG - It's North vs. South, city vs. rural, Atlanta vs. South Georgia. Friday night's state championship game in Macon will be the first for the Lee County Trojans since 1985 when Lee County won its only basketball championship.
" 'Make'em believe' is our new t-shirt," said Lee County Head Coach Kirven Davis. "Defense is always our game plan but I'm trying to get the guys to see the bigger picture this week. We are representing the South this week, our style against the Atlanta style of play. I've probably had a hundred coaches call me the last couple of days to wish us good luck and tell us that we were representing South Georgia."
Davis is not concerned with polls but before the playoffs, his Trojans were not ranked among the top ten by Atlanta's largest newspaper - the AJC. The Trojans beat 10th-ranked Blessed Trinity 65-61 in the Elite Eight and then beat No 4-ranked Lanier 49-48.
"They (the polls) look at your strength of schedule to determine those things and they don't think we play strong basketball down here in south Georgia," the coach said. "But we do. There is good basketball around here and there has been for a while. They think we are just a football school, but we can play basketball and that is why we have our new shirt that says Make'em Believe."
The Trojans advanced to the Final Four in 2021 when this year's seniors were sophomores. They were a part of the big games during that season.
"I keep my jv players around just for that reason," said Davis. "They get to experience the big games with us and then they are not as wide-eyed when they get there. I joke that we have the best scout team in the state but our jv is our scout team and they give us the look we need to get ready. They are the best."
The Trojans are led by seven seniors DJ Taylor, Christian Brown. Harrison Skinner, Caden King, Mark Saaddeh, Andrew Knight, and Demetrius Davis.
The Trojans (28-3) will play Alexander of Douglasville (27-5) who beat Etowah 56-53 to advance to the championship game. The Cougars are led by 6'8" junior Braedan Lue with 16 points and seven rebounds per game. He is shooting 59 percent from the floor this season.
"They live and die by the three-ball," said Davis. "So we have to be quick and we have to get the rebounds."
