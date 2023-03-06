Lee County players and fans rejoice

Lee County fans, players and coaches celebrate in Carrollton at the University of West Georgia during Saturday's Final Four game where the Trojans won 49-48 on two free throws from DJ Taylor with 4.5 seconds left to play.

LEESBURG - It's North vs. South, city vs. rural, Atlanta vs. South Georgia. Friday night's state championship game in Macon will be the first for the Lee County Trojans since 1985 when Lee County won its only basketball championship.

" 'Make'em believe' is our new t-shirt," said Lee County Head Coach Kirven Davis. "Defense is always our game plan but I'm trying to get the guys to see the bigger picture this week. We are representing the South this week, our style against the Atlanta style of play. I've probably had a hundred coaches call me the last couple of days to wish us good luck and tell us that we were representing South Georgia."

