Lee County basketball stops Tift County, remains on top in region

Lee County's Braylon Chaney (5) hit back-to-back three pointers in the second quarter to give the Trojans a 16-5 lead and help Lee County beat Tifton 42-31 Saturday night in Leesburg.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG - It was definitely good defense, but it also might have been a bit of poor shooting as the Lee County Trojans (15-2, 3-0) held the Tift County Blue Devils (10-5, 2-2) to only nine first-half points and beat the Blue Devils 42-31 Saturday night at Lee County High School. The Trojans remain on top of the region standings, one game ahead of Houston County, with Veterans in third and Tift County in fourth.

"Our focus has been on defense and disciplined play," said Trojans' head coach Kirven Davis. "That's the only way you can be successful against these tough Region 1-6A programs."
 
Neither team was having much luck putting the ball in the basket early but the Trojans managed an 8-0 lead after the first quarter with three-pointers from Josiah Parker and Christian Brown. The Blue Devils couldn't get inside the paint early on and launched at least seven first-quarter threes and all missed their mark. 

