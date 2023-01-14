LEESBURG - It was definitely good defense, but it also might have been a bit of poor shooting as the Lee County Trojans (15-2, 3-0) held the Tift County Blue Devils (10-5, 2-2) to only nine first-half points and beat the Blue Devils 42-31 Saturday night at Lee County High School. The Trojans remain on top of the region standings, one game ahead of Houston County, with Veterans in third and Tift County in fourth.
featured
Lee County basketball stops Tift County, remains on top in region
"Our focus has been on defense and disciplined play," said Trojans' head coach Kirven Davis. "That's the only way you can be successful against these tough Region 1-6A programs."
Neither team was having much luck putting the ball in the basket early but the Trojans managed an 8-0 lead after the first quarter with three-pointers from Josiah Parker and Christian Brown. The Blue Devils couldn't get inside the paint early on and launched at least seven first-quarter threes and all missed their mark.
- Strong fourth quarter gives Tift County girls win over Lee County
- Lee County basketball stops Tift County, remains on top in region
- Georgia Bulldogs turn out to celebrate second straight national title
- CARLTON FLETCHER: Unsung guitar hero Jeff Beck plays his final note
- Gwinnett MLK Day Parade returns this year with new route in Lawrenceville
Most Popular
Articles
- Albany police seek stalking suspect
- Exclusive: Uvalde school police chief told investigators why he didn't try to stop gunman: 'There's probably going to be some deceased in there, but we don't need any more from out here'
- Albany's first MLK parade set for Saturday, other events throughout weekend
- Governor says 6 people are dead in Alabama after severe storms and more than 2 dozen tornadoes hit Southeast
- Albany police make arrests in car theft, robbery, burglary cases
- COVID numbers rising in Albany area, with 45% increase at Phoebe over last week
- Georgia Edge Rusher Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- Dougherty Jail Report
- Gun allegedly used by 6-year-old in Virginia school shooting was bought by child's mother, police say
- Daytime lane closures will be used for I-85 construction
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Dougherty County Commission starts the year with new chairman
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this holiday weekend, Jan. 13-16
- Highest-paying management jobs in Albany, Georgia
- PHOTOS: Byne Christian vs. Sherwood Christian basketball
- Albany Adoptable Pets - Week of January 11
- PHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Monroe basketball
- PHOTOS: Albany State University Spring New Student Orientation
- PHOTOS: Athens celebrates Georgia Bulldogs' football national championship
- PHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor basketball vs. Westfield
- PHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor basketball vs. Terrell Academy
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
It's National Pizza Week. What's your favorite pizza topping?
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
You voted: