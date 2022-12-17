Lee County's Ousmane Kromah (13) puts in two points over Terrell County's Kahari Bogan (11) during Saturday night's game in Dawson. Kromah hit three straight baskets in the third quarter as the Trojans pulled away for the big win.
DAWSON — The Lee County basketball teams both started out slowly Saturday night against the Terrell County Greenwave, but both teams pulled away for big wins in the second half.
The Lee boys won 67-45 and the Lee girls won 51-31.
It took nearly six minutes into the first quarter for the Lee County boys (6-1) to put any points on the board when Ousmane Kromah hit a couple of free throws. Terrell County's Keavante Anderson had helped push his team to an 8-0 lead with two three-pointers before Kromah his two free throws to finally get the Trojans on the board. Lee County bounced back to trail only 15-11 at the end of the first and then scored the first two baskets of the second quarter to tie the game at 15.
Lee pushed ahead 19-15 before the Greenwave came back and went up 20-19 on free throws from Kahari Bogan. That was the Greenwave's final lead of the night as the Trojans then reeled off eight straight points to lead 27-20 and never looked back. Lee led 30-23 at the half then scored the first 14 points of the third quarter to lead 44-23 and put the game away.
DJ Taylor scored 15 points to lead the Trojans while Josiah Parker and Christian Brown each knocked in 12. Bogan led the Greenwave with 11 points while Anderson and point guard Colbie Allen each scored nine.
In the girls game, the Lady Trojans (5-3) built an early lead, but the Lady Greenwave (5-3) rallied and closed the gap to just three points — 28-25 when Tadreuna Rogers hit back-to-back threes in the third quarter. The Lee defense went to work and created numerous turnovers that led to fastbreaks where Lee County senior Jarnyria Maddox ran the floor and scored eight points in the third quarter and 10 more in the fourth to help the Lady Trojans pull away for the win.
Maddox ended the night with 28 points and Kennedy Snead followed with eight. Rogers led the Lady Greenwave with 16 points and teammate Jentaiya Rushing put in nine.
The Lee County boys are scheduled to face Douglas County (2-5) Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in the U-Save-It Classic at Monroe High School in Albany. They will take on No. 7-ranked Baldwin (6-2) Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. The Lady Trojans will be headed to Augusta for a holiday tournament where they will face Josey of Augusta (7-1) and Cross Creek of Augusta (6-2). The Greenwave will be at Chattahoochee County (5-2) in Cusseta Thursday at 1:30 p.m.