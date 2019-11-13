The Lee County Trojans swept the Westover Patriots Tuesday night in a preseason basketball scrimmage at Westover’s Boston Palace with the Lady Trojans taking a 49-36 win in the girls game and Lee winning the boys’ game 64-47.
The Lady Trojans of Lee County built an early lead with inside power from Jakailyn Poole and later the speed and outside shooting of Monique Judge and Kennedy Snead. The Trojans built a 31-15 half time lead and looked dominant in the early going with tremendous speed and tenacity on defense.
The Lady Patriots pushed back in the second half with strong shooting from Kameron Shelley. Shelley, Westover’s only senior, hit right points in the third quarter to close the gap to seven points late in the third, but that was as close at the Patriots could get.
Shelley led all scorers with 12 points and Anaya Donaldson added nine for the Lady Patriots. Lee County’s Poole led the Lady Trojans with 10 points, while Judge and Snead each added eight.
The boys’ game started slow and neither team could find any offensive punch until Westover’s Isaac Abidde slammed through the hoop to bring the crowd to its feet. Lee County responded with a three from Damien Favors. After Westover guard Shamir Wingfield drained two free throws to take the lead for the Patriots, Lee County’s Tristen Smith found an opening through lane and drove right past the Patriots for a slam-dunk that tied the game again. Lee County led 25-23 at the half and then pulled away even further in the second half.
The Trojans were led by Favors with 15, followed by MJ Taylor with 14 and DJ Nobles with 12.
Abidde led the Patriots with 20 points and Wingfield added 13.
Both schools will be competing again Saturday night in the annual Tip-off Classic at Albany State West. The Lee County girls will take on Dougherty at 4 p.m., followed by the Westover Lady Patriots against Monroe. The Lee County boys will take on Dougherty at 7 p.m., followed by Westover against Monroe
A photo gallery from the games will be on albanyherald.com.