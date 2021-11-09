LEESBURG — The Lee County Trojan and Lady Trojan basketball teams are gearing up for the season and hoping to repeat their history-making seasons from 2020-21.
Both teams won the region championship and the boys earned a spot in the Final Four while the girls made it to the Sweet Sixteen.
Coaches Kirven Davis and Tondra Davis have their squads working daily to prepare and fans can get their first look at the Trojans Thursday evening at Monroe when the Trojans and the Golden Tornadoes have a scrimmage. The JV boys tip off at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity girls and then the varsity boys.
Kirven Davis and the Trojans bring back most of last season’s region championship team, but at least one all-region player, Malik Brackens, won’t be with the team because he is still playing football for the No. 2-ranked Trojans. Jevell Furgerson and Ousmane Kromah also will be playing football for the early part of the basketball season. The Trojans will be without several seniors who graduated off last season’s team, including point guard M.J. Taylor and Brandon Bush, who signed postsecondary scholarship offers.
Davis had a large turnout of boys to try out for the ninth grade, JV and varsity teams and will have full benches for all three teams. Senior Joe Frazier is expected to take the point guard position for the Trojans and lead the team on the floor.
Unlike a year ago, the Trojans had good summer workouts and got the opportunity to give younger players more time on the court in competitive situations. Davis is hoping that will help his team start out stronger this season. The Trojans lost seven of their first nine games last season, before turning things around and winning 13 of their last 15.
“We have a strong schedule early on,” Davis said. “It will be challenging for sure.”
On Saturday, the Trojans open with Westover, which reached the Final Four in Class AAAA last season. Americus-Sumter is on the schedule twice before Christmas, as well as No. 5-ranked Monroe. The Trojans also will get their first taste of region competition before Christmas as well when they travel to Warner Robins to take on Houston County Dec. 14. Then around Christmas, teams from as far away as New York City, Miami, Fla., and elsewhere will come to Leesburg for the annual Christmas tournament.
But Davis is confident the Trojans will be ready, even though he expects tough region competition, especially from Valdosta. The Trojans posted a 5-1 region record, splitting with Valdosta last year and then winning the region title on a last second shot from M.J. Taylor.
“We’ve been here long enough now that the boys know the system,” Davis said. “They know what we do and how you have to play to compete in the 6A classification. They have bought into the program and they know how we expect to play. Now it is more of a retool type of situation instead of rebuilding.”
The Lady Trojans and Tondra Davis also are optimistic. All of last season’s team is back except for leading scorer Jakailyn Poole, who graduated. And there are only two seniors on this young team, Erica Irby and Cayla Boyd.
“These girls have played ball together for years now,” the coach said. “They talk to each other and they work together. Right now we are focused on just doing the little things. We are focused on doing the little things right because that can make all of the difference.”
Kennedy Snead, Sarah Head, Shianti Hodges, Tamira Terrell, Janyria Maddox and more will be back on the floor for the Lady Trojans, as well as some new freshmen who are on the squad.
“I’m happy to have these new freshmen on the team and am hoping we can get some good minutes from them,” Davis said. “They’re young and need some time, but they can help us.”
Just like the boys, the girls and Davis are expecting a tough region schedule, including more battles with Valdosta. She said most of Valdosta’s top players are back and will be ready for more intense games with the Lady Trojans. The Lady Trojans posted a 2-4 region record last season, including two losses to Valdosta, but then beat the Lady Wildcats in the region championship, 39-37 in overtime.
The Lady Trojans will scrimmage against Monroe Thursday and then open the season Saturday against Westover in the Dougherty Tip-off Classic. Game time Saturday is 2 p.m. at the Albany Civic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.