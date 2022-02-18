Lee.jpg

Special Logo

 Special Logo

WARNER ROBINS — Last year in Valdosta, both Lee County basketball teams came out on top in the region championship games. But this year in Houston County was a different story.

Both the boys and girls teams won in the semifinals to play for the championship, but Friday night Houston County knocked off the Lee County girls 44-40 and Valdosta beat the Lee County boys 50-49.

The Lee County girls were led by Kennedy Snead with 15 points and Sarah Head followed with nine.

The Trojan boys were led by Joe Frazier with 11 points, Caden King scored 10 and Donovan Taylor added nine.

Both teams will move onto the state playoffs as the No. 2 seed out of Region 1-AAAAAA. The boys record now stands at 18-9 while the girls season record is 18-6.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos