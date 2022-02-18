urgent Lee County basketball teams fall in region finals From Staff Reports Feb 18, 2022 Feb 18, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Special Logo Special Logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WARNER ROBINS — Last year in Valdosta, both Lee County basketball teams came out on top in the region championship games. But this year in Houston County was a different story.Both the boys and girls teams won in the semifinals to play for the championship, but Friday night Houston County knocked off the Lee County girls 44-40 and Valdosta beat the Lee County boys 50-49.The Lee County girls were led by Kennedy Snead with 15 points and Sarah Head followed with nine. The Trojan boys were led by Joe Frazier with 11 points, Caden King scored 10 and Donovan Taylor added nine.Both teams will move onto the state playoffs as the No. 2 seed out of Region 1-AAAAAA. The boys record now stands at 18-9 while the girls season record is 18-6. 