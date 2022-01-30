LEESBURG — It was a cold night in Leesburg, but a large crowd showed up for an important Region 1-AAAAAA basketball doubleheader with the Valdosta Wildcats.
Strong defense from Valdosta and some cold shooting from the Trojans sent the large crowd home disappointed as Valdosta took the win 57-51 in the boys game. In the first varsity game, the Lady Trojans beat the region-leading Lady Wildcats 60-55.
The Trojans opened with a basket underneath by Malik Brackens and Lee County's Joe Frazier had two first-quarter slam dunks but Valdosta blew past the Trojans to lead 21-11 after the first quarter. Valdosta senior guard Cameron Edmonds scored nine first-quarter points, but also led a quick man-to-man defense that kept the Trojans from being able to get off good shots. In the second quarter, the Wildcats briefly changed to a zone defense after JD Fugerson got past his defender and swished a basket. That gave Braylon Chaney an open shot from the corner and he nailed a 3-pointer to help to close the gap to seven at the half.
The Wildcats went back to that man-to-man and Edmonds stole the ball several times from the Trojans and either drove to the basket for points or dished it to Jacarius Peak. Peak didn't score at all in the first half but scored 16 second-half points. The Wildcats led by as many as 17 at one point in the third quarter before the Trojans made a late run in the fourth quarter. Still, the Trojans managed to score three 3-point shots during the game.
Frazier led the Trojans with 17 points and Chaney followed with eight.
The loss drops the Trojans to 14-8 on the season and 4-1 in the region. Valdosta now stands with a 14-7 record on the year and 4-2 in the region.
The Lady Wildcats led 9-6 early in the first before the Lady Trojans went on 9-0 run to lead 15-9. Valdosta then went on a run to go up 18-15 and held a slight 21-20 lead at the half. Things got physical in the third and one of Lee County's starters was sent to the bench for the rest of the game and Valdosta got two technical foul shots. The game was tied 25-25 after that. Lee County point guard Kennedy Snead responded by scoring the next seven points that gave the Lady Trojans a lead they never lost. Valdosta got back to within two, but Lee County never trailed again.
Late in the game, as the Lady Wildcats tried to rally, Snead swished a 3-pointer, Cayla Boyd nailed her fourth 3-pointer of the night, Erica Irby drove to the basket for two and Jarnyia Maddux made a crucial free throw, but the game saver may have been a rebound by Snead on a missed free throw that kept the Wildcats from getting a late scoring opportunity.
Snead led the Lady Trojans with 17 points, Boyd scored 14, Maddux added 13 and Irby followed with nine.
The Lady Trojans are now 15-4 and 2-3 in the region. Valdosta fell to 15-8 and 4-2.
Lee County will host Houston County Tuesday in Leesburg.
