Lee County tops Dougherty in overtime

Lee County's DJ Taylor (3) skys for two points over Dougherty's Maurice Davis (5) during Monday night's game in the MLK Classic at Monroe High School Taylor and the Lee County Trojans tooka 52-50 win in overtime.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Lee County's Ousmane Kromah scored with just seconds remaining in regulation to send Monday night's game against Dougherty into overtime, then scored again with five seconds left in overtime to give Lee County a 52-50 win over Dougherty in the MLK Classic at Monroe High School.

"I am really proud of our guys for showing resilience in adverse situations," said Lee County head coach Kirven Davis. "Everybody is going to bring their best game against us. But we continue to preach togetherness and the willingness to block out distractions."

Recommended for you

Tags

More Sports