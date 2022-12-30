LEESBURG - The atmosphere was electric and the sign on the door said "sold out.' Some might say it was standing room only in Lee County's high school gymnasium Friday night, but there was no standing room, except in the hallway outside. Fans packed the gym to watch the two hottest basketball teams in southwest Georgia play for the Roundball Classic title - the Lee County Trojans (11-1) and the Mitchell County Eagles (12-1). The gym was filled with fans from both teams and with music blaring "We Ready!" the fans were hyped for tip-off for the game that would end the three-day tournament. It turned out that the home team and tournament host, Lee County, walked away with the biggest trophy and a 62-44 win.
Lee County basketball wins Roundball Classic, ends Mitchell County's unbeaten streak
It's the last week of 2022, how do you plan to celebrate the new year?
