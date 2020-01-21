The Lee County Trojans knocked off defending state champion Carver of Columbus 56-47 Monday night in front of a packed house at the MLK Classic at Monroe High School. The Trojans used a balanced scoring attack and strong inside play from the big guys in the paint to take the win and improve their season record to 14-5.
The Trojans started strong and built a quick 9-3 when Lee County’s MJ Taylor nailed a three-pointer from the top of the key. The Tigers of Carver, responded however and closed the gap to just one point as the first quarter came to a close. The two teams went back and forth in the second quarter, with the lead changing several times and the game was still extremely tight at the half with the Trojans leading 29-28.
The third quarter saw the defenses control the game as turnovers were everywhere, but Lee County’s men in the paint started dominating the boards and keeping the speedy Tigers from getting easy shots under the basket. Lee County’s Kristian Mason, Willie Thomas, and Kamari Leverette shined in the paint in the second half and helped the Trojans slowly build a lead. Kyle Toole and Brandon Bush also hit big three-point shots in the third quarter and the Trojans led 41-34 after three quarters.
Lee County’s Nick Dixon drained two free throws with 3:30 remaining on the clock to put the Trojans up by 11 points, 54-43, and Lee County turned on the ball control offense to slow down the Tiger attack and win the game.
Taylor led the Trojans with 12 points, Mason and Dixon each scored eight, and Damon Favors added seven. Taylor was named to the All-Shootout team for his efforts in the game.
The Trojans will now travel to Douglas for a region battle with Coffee Friday night, then to Valdosta Saturday night.
Carver (12-6) was to host Westover in Columbus Tuesday night and will return to Albany on February 1st to close the regular season at Westover.
A photo gallery from the game will be on AlbanyHerald.com.
