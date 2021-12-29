LEESBURG — The Lee County Trojans improved their season record to 8-5 Wednesday night and secured their spot in the championship game of the sixth annual Roundball Classic at Lee County High School.
A second-half offensive surge and increased defensive intensity led the Trojans to a 59-45 win over the Central Macon Chargers. The Trojans. who beat Putnam County 72-56 Tuesday night, will play Monroe for the Roundball Classic title at 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Chargers took a 14-8 lead after the first quarter as the Trojans could night find the bottom of the basket early. Lee County missed every single three-point shot in the first half until Christian Brown swished a three as the halftime buzzer sounded. Brown's three closed Central Macon's lead to just two points — 28-26 at the half.
The two teams were trading baskets early in the third when JD Fugerson decided to break the game open. First Fugerson took the ball the length of the court to layup two points and drew a foul. He hit the free throw and gave the Trojans a 32-30 advantage. The Chargers got a basket to tie the game again and then Fugerson hit a long three, then got the ball again and swished another three to put the Trojans up by six. From there the Trojans controlled the came a gradually pulled away.
Fugerson led the Trojans with 17 points, Joe Frazier followed with nine and Brown added seven.
The Chargers were led by TyQuavius Lewis with 16 points and Christian Hill added 11.
