LAWRENCEVILLE — Playing in the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history, Lee County’s boys soccer team finally ran out of gas.
The Trojans (14-7) could not keep up with the top-ranked Central Gwinnett Black Knights (20-0-1), losing 5-0 Tuesday night to mark the end of the campaign.
“It was a historic season,” Lee County head coach Michael Langston said. “They fought very hard, and they earned it every bit of the way. I’m proud of them. I’m sad that it didn’t go our way tonight, but I’m proud of them.”
Lee County won its first two playoff games at home by a combined score of 4-0, but the shutout streak evaporated within minutes against the powerful Black Knights. Justin McLean scored on a shot from the center of the penalty area with less than seven minutes elapsed, and that goal put the Trojans on the back foot early. Central entered the game having also not conceded a goal yet in the postseason, and its defense proved to be too much for Lee County to handle. The visitors struggled to generate scoring chances outside of opportunities off of set pieces,
Eventually the relentless Central pressure yielded a second goal when Kevin Zepada scooped up a loose ball on a rebound after the initial shot deflected off the underside of the crossbar into his path, and a foul inside the penalty area gave the Black Knights a third goal via a penalty kick just eight minutes later.
And when Anes Mednolucanin and Yandell Hernandez added two more goals for Central on either side of halftime, it became clear that the run was about to reach its conclusion. But the Trojans continued to press for a goal, winning two corner kicks in the final 10 minutes and nearly snapping Central’s shutout streak with a shot just wide of the left post in the final six minutes.
The highlight of the match for Lee County also came inside the final 10 minutes when the Black Knights won a third penalty kick, but goalkeeper Kameron Kirksey made a sprawling save to his right to deny the shot and prevent a sixth goal.
And even after the final whistle, Langston had nothing but pride for his team after it achieved something no other squad had in school history. Central will move on to face Lassiter in the state semifinals on Friday, while Langston and his staff will look to use the 2022 season as a building block for the future.
“It’s tough to come back,” Langston said. “Especially with a team like this in this environment. But they fought, they did the best they could and like I said, I’m proud of them.”
