ALBANY — The Lee County boys track and field team took the top three spots in the 100-meter dash to help the Trojans edge host Deerfield-Windsor for the top team spot Wednesday afternoon in the Deerfield-Windsor Rhodes Relays held at Hugh Mills Stadium.
Westover’s girls team took the top spot with three points over second-place Lee County. Teams from all over southwest Georgia filled Hugh Mills for the first big track and field meet of the spring.
Lee County senior Milt Prince earned the top spot in boys the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.01 seconds, a tenth of a second faster than teammates Kason Hooks and Reginald Williams, who finished second and third in a photo finish. In the girls 100, Westover’s Madison Mitchell edged out Monroe freshman Marianna Wright by two-tenths of a second to take top honors in that race. Westover’s Jatoria Mcghee finished third.
In the 200, Dougherty’s Mikel Bridges nipped Milt Prence of Lee County with Baconton Charter’s Greg Reese in third and Monroe’s Usir Bey in fourth. All four finished within two-tenths of a second. For the girls, it was a battle between Mitchell and Wright again. This time Wright took the top spot just ahead of Mitchell with Monroe’s Kaitlyn Mitchell in third and Westover’s Lynziria Thomas in fourth.
Lee County’s Josh Macklin raced to first place in the 400, just ahead of Dougherty’s Austin Davis in second and Seminole County’s Brian Sims in third. Lee County’s Sarah Head took first in the girls 400, two seconds ahead of Jurdyn Johnson of Monroe and Charity Bellany of Dougherty
The boys 800 went to Southland Academy’s Tanner Humphrey, just ahead of Josh Macklin with Monroe’s Marcus Cowart in third and Deerfield-Windsor’s Thomas Ray in fourth. Southland Academy also took the top spot in the girls 800 when Jadie Burrell crossed the line seven seconds ahead of Lee County’s Lea Bochette. Deerfield-Windsor’s Bailey Irvin finished third.
Deerfield-Windsor won both of the 1,600 meter and the 3,200-meter races in both boys and girls. Jon Durham took the top spot in both races for the Knights, while Bailey Irvin won the 1,600 for the Lady Knights and Jane Strickland took the top spot in the 3,200 for Deerfield-Windsor.
In the boys hurdles. Deerfield-Windsor’s Boles Middleton won the 110-meter race and Cameron Moore of Dougherty won the 300-meter race. Westover’s Adrienne Daniels won both of the girls hurdles events.
In the relay events, Lee County’s boys took first place in the 400 relay ahead of Dougherty, Monroe won the boys 1,600 relay just ahead of Seminole County, and Deerfield-Windsor won the 3,200 relay ahead of Monroe. Monroe’s girls won the 400 relay just ahead of Lee County and Deerfield-Windsor. Monroe also won the 1,600 relay with Lee County in second. Deerfield-Windsor won the 3,200 relay with Monroe in second and Westover in third.
