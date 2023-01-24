Lee County boys win their 20th game; Lady Trojans fall in a heartbreaker

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/
TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and
southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 1 PM EST /noon CST/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profilevehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Lee County's Caden King (11) shoots the underhanded shot beneath the basket against Veterans' 6'11 senior Aaron Jones during the second hald of Tuesday night's game at Lee County High School.
LEESBURG - The Lee County Trojans scored 40 first-half points, including six three-pointers to build a 40-27 lead at halftime and beat Veterans of Warner Robins 77-60 for their 18th win in their last 19 games. The Trojans are now 20-2 on the season and 7-0 in the region, two games ahead of Tift County. The Trojans have three region games remaining.
The Trojans began the scoring from the start when Harrison Skinner drained his first of three three-point shots in the first quarter. The first couple of trips down the court it looked as though Veterans' 6'11 center Aaron Jones was going to be a problem for the Trojans underneath the basket. Still, it turned out that the quickness and strength of Lee County's Ousmane Kromah and Caden King were more than enough to handle Jones' height advantage.
Kromah excited the crowd at the beginning of the third quarter with an alley-oop slam dunk and the Trojans built a 28-point lead late in the third. Head Coach Kirven Davis substituted players in and out the rest of the game and the War Hawks were able to narrow the gap to 17. Veterans would have been even closer but TJ Williams came off the bench and swished two long threes in fourth to keep the War Hawks at bay. Kromah led the scoring for Lee County with 17 points, Christian Brown scored 15, Skinner swished 12, Mark Saadeh put in 10 and DJ Taylor added nine.
The girl's game was far more competitive but the Lady Trojans lost a heartbreaker when Veterans scored with 19 seconds left to break a 49-49 tie and eventually win the game 52-49.
The Lady War Hawks of Veterans are 17-3 on the season and in first place in the region with a 7-0 record. The Lee County Lady Trojans gave them more than they wanted.
Veterans jumped out to a 10-2 lead but the Lady Trojans battled back to trail just 13-12 near the end of the quarter. A buzzer-beater of a three-pointer gave the War Hawks a 16-12 advantage after one. The game was close throughout but Veterans maintained a slight lead until Bayinnah Citlak swished a three-pointer to tie the game 31-31. The Lady Trojans led part of the fourth quarter but Veterans was able to bounce back each time. Lee County did have opportunities but missed two three-pointers after Veterans scored their final basket.
Senior Kennedy Snead played with everything she had Tuesday night and scored 33 points to lead the Lady Trojans.
The Lady Trojans are now 11-11 on the season and 3-4 in the region.
Lee County will host Pelham Friday night in a non-region match-up and then host Thomas County Central Saturday night for region games.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
