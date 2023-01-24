Lee County boys win their 20th game; Lady Trojans fall in a heartbreaker

Lee County's Caden King (11) shoots the underhanded shot beneath the basket against Veterans' 6'11 senior Aaron Jones during the second hald of Tuesday night's game at Lee County High School.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG - The Lee County Trojans scored 40 first-half points, including six three-pointers to build a 40-27 lead at halftime and beat Veterans of Warner Robins 77-60 for their 18th win in their last 19 games. The Trojans are now 20-2 on the season and 7-0 in the region, two games ahead of Tift County. The Trojans have three region games remaining.

The Trojans began the scoring from the start when Harrison Skinner drained his first of three three-point shots in the first quarter. The first couple of trips down the court it looked as though Veterans' 6'11 center Aaron Jones was going to be a problem for the Trojans underneath the basket. Still, it turned out that the quickness and strength of Lee County's Ousmane Kromah and Caden King were more than enough to handle Jones' height advantage.

