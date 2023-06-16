Josiah Parker scores
Lee County's Josiah Parker puts up two points during Thursday's game against Crisp County during the Summer Classic at Lee County High School. Parker and the Trojans built a 31-12 halftime lead and breezed to a 61-35 win over the Cougars from Cordele. Many of the Summer Classic games were canceled because of the weather as Dougherty County Schools ended all activities because of expected bad weather. Mary Persons from Forysth, Valdosta, and Crisp County still made the trip to Leesburg for an abbreviated schedule.

