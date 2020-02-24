The GameDay Cheer team from Lee County High School won the state championship Saturday in Columbus and outscored every team from any classification in its first ever trip to the state competition.
This cheering competition is different from competition cheerleading, coach Donna Jones explained.
“This is like what you would see on the sidelines at an actual football game – keeping the crowd involved,” Jones said.
The 24 girls who comprised the team along with coaches Jones and Shaleeia Thompson competed with 16 other teams in Class 6A, but there were squads from all different sized schools from around the state. The teams were judged on three different categories in the preliminary round – crowd leading, band chant and fight song. Also included in that were stunts and dancing.
In the finals round there was an additional competition on how the teams reacted when something in the game changed – the teams had to recognize when things changed from offense to defense or vice versa.
“It was fun,” said Jones. “This was our first time competing in something like this and it was a good day. Our girls really did well, and we are so proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.