In the four years the Georgia High School Association has sanctioned the state Game Day cheerleading competition, Lee County has captured three state championships.
The only reason they don’t have four titles is they didn’t yet have a team when the first state competition was held in 2019.
In early March, the Lee County Game Day cheerleaders captured their third consecutive Class AAAAA/AAAAAA state championship at Mercer University in Macon.
“It’s a great feeling," said Lee County coach Emily Smoak, who has coached all three state championship teams. “We talk every year about setting the legacy, because Game Day cheer is something that’s relatively new in Georgia. It’s only been around for four seasons.
“We didn’t compete the first year. We caught on in the second season, so we’ve won every year we’ve competed in it. We talk a lot to our girls about building the legacy that is Lee County competitive cheer and setting the standard for the teams that come after them. They’re excited to be a part of it.”
Smoak said Lee County has two cheerleading units — the Game Day squad and a competitive cheer program. Her Game Day charges — split between the varsity and junior varsity ranks — includes six seniors, seven juniors and six sophomores. Lee County also hosted its inaugural Game Day competition this season, drawing 10 other teams from around the state.
Lee County had a late-season dilemma when freshman Camryn Kile was injured three weeks before the state event, which was held at Mercer University in Macon. The team recruited a senior, Kirsten Burney, who was a band auxiliary member, to step in for Kyle.
“It was really impressive for her to come in three weeks before the competition and help us win a state championship,” Smoak said of Burney. “One of our freshmen got injured three weeks before the state competition and we had to draft another girl who had not previously cheered to join the team and helped us win a state championship. She helped us tremendously. She was a blessing to us.”
There were 17 schools vying for the Class AAAAA/AAAAAA championship. The preliminary round includes a band dance, crowd leading and fight song, and the top nine teams advance to the finals, where they’re judged on their ability to change routines quickly according to the tenor of the “sideline situational.”
Although Lee County was the top team in the preliminary round, Smoak said judges found needs-improvement areas, which the team immediately addressed.
“Going into Saturday, we felt confident because we prepare,” she said. “The girls were in a good headspace and really wanted to go out and win a third state championship. After preliminaries there were some mistakes, but as soon as we got our scores and judge feedback, we went to work on it before finals.
“We had no idea if we’d made it to finals but our work ethic is to prepare like we made finals. So we went outside at Mercer and practiced for about an hour and a half with judge feedback. We changed a lot of things and went back in to listen to see if we made finals. Then we had four minutes to prepare for finals.”
Smoak said that after what the team had gone through, she was satisfied they’d done their best.
“They did every change that we made perfectly,” she said. “We threw a lot of changes at them and they did that routine with the most energy and excitement that I’ve seen them do all year. As a coach I felt very confident in what they put on the floor. I told them afterwards that even if the results didn’t show us as the winners, there was peace in knowing that we had left everything out there and had done the very best we could. “
The squad loses six senior competitors who were a perfect 3-for-3 in state championships, but Smoak is confident that this year’s juniors will be next year’s leaders.
“We’re losing a group of really great seniors,” she said. “They’re awesome leaders and keep everybody motivated. But we have an equally amazing group of juniors stepping into that role. That’s a lot of spots to fill.”
Tryouts for next school year’s team will be held in April. In the meantime, Smoak is always looking ahead.
‘It’s just thinking about ideas for next year — we’re already starting to think about the new thing we’ll bring to Game Day cheerleading,” she said.
