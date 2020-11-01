Lee County tuned up for the state cross country championships with stellar performances at the Region 1-AAAAAA meet last Thursday at Freedom Park in Valdosta.
The Trojans won the boys title with 33 points, while the girls team’s 45 points were good for second place behind Houston County’s 32.
Ed Ostrander and Seth Tomlinson led the Lee boys in third and fourth place, respectively. Ostrander had a time of 18 minutes, 6.06 seconds, and Tomlinson finished in 18:24.97.
They were backed up by Tim Ellis in sixth (18:47.97), Andrew Wahlgren in ninth (19:04.66), Jacob Beard in 11th (19:08.56), Will Tomlinson in 12th (19:22.53) and Warren Morris in 15th (19:38.06).
Emily Phillips (fifth, 23:01.78) and Alma Ostrander (sixth, 23:13.97) led the Lee girls, while Cadence McClung (10th, 24:10.66), Samantha Collins (11th, 24:23.88), Emma Bailey (13th, 25:35.81), Ashley Countryman (17th, 27:18.81) and Eady Hall (18th, 27:30.25) also finished in the top 20.
The Class AAAAAA state meet is Friday in Carrollton with races at noon and 12:45 p.m.
