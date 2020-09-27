The Lee County cross country teams had top-three finishes over the weekend at the Tift Invitational.
Lee’s boys team was led by Edward Ostrander, who was seventh in 18 minutes, 1 second. He was supported by Seth Tomlinson (12th, 18:25.89), Tim Ellis (13th, 18:43), Will Tomlinson (16th, 18:50), Jacob Beard (17th, 18:57) and Andrew Wahlgren (19th, 19:00).
The Trojans finished third in the girls meet behind Alma Ostrander (ninth, 23:14) and Emily Phillips (14th, 23:17.43). Crisp Academy’s Allie Brown was second in 20:29.
