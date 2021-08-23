Both the Lee County boys and girls teams won championships at this past Saturday’s Furlow Fast Feet Invitational in Americus.
Lee County’s boys title team featured five runners in the top 11, led by runner-up Edward Ostrander, who ran 18 minutes, 33.56 seconds. Lee’s Tim Ellis was fourth in 19:22.67, followed by teammates Warren Morris (fifth, 19:45.50), Cyler Perkins (eighth, 20:02.66) and Keith Henratty (11th, 20:35.73).
Worth County’s Eyan Zupko won the boys title in 18:12.50, and teammate Conner Mullen was 13th in 20:40.19
The Lee girls got back-to-back finishes from Emily Phillips (fourth, 24:01.94) and Annemarie Harlow (fifth, 24:08.28) in their team title run. They were supported by Olivia Vanderwalt (12th, 25:14.41), Cadence McClung (13th, 25:18.68) and Alma Ostrander (20th, 25:53.05).
Westover’s girls took third led by Anna Plowden — third in 23:47.82. Worth’s girls finished fourth behind Alexia Sokolowski (15th, 25:29.63), India Williamson (16th, 25:43.97) and Ana Resendez (18th, 25:47.58).
