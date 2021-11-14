LEESBURG — The Lee County Trojans dominated Round 1.
The second-ranked football team in Class AAAAAA did whatever it wanted on offense, defense and special teams as it built a 50-0 halftime lead and all 120 team members saw game action Saturday afternoon as the Trojans (10-1) whipped the Grovetown Warriors 57-12 in the first round of the state playoffs.
A fumble in the end zone, shanked punts, the punter tackled at the one yard line after a bad snap — all of those special teams errors by the Warriors led to first half points for the Trojans.
Seven different Trojans scored touchdowns in the rout that began before many Trojan fans got their seat warmed up. Lee County struck first when JD Furgerson scored on a 3-yard run less than three minutes into the game. Julius McClellan ran in the two-point conversion and Lee County was up 8-0.
The Warriors took the ball and looked as though they had a plan when Grovetown went for it on the first fourth down of the game in Lee County territory and actually made the first down. But the Trojan defense tightened and forced a punt, which ended up being really short and Lee County took possession at the 47. It took the Trojans a total of three plays to score. First was a 10-yard run by Ousmane Kromah, then quarterback Chris Martin connected with Willie Williams for a pass down to the 23 and the Trojans scored on the next play when Martin found Tyrus Washington open in the middle of the field for the touchdown.
Moments later, the Trojans were celebrating again when the Grovetown runner who took the kickoff fumbled the ball into the end zone and the Trojans’ Tion Garmon recovered for another touchdown.
The Warriors got a big run from their quarterback Zaidon Gunn who got past the Lee defense all the way down to the 21-yard line, but from there the Trojans defense stood up again and ended up taking over at the 37.
The next drive took a little bit longer but a big run by Kromah brought the Trojans down to the 28 and he scored a few plays later on an 8-yard run around the right side.
The Trojans also got touchdown runs from Deebo Roberts, Willie Williams, Julius McClellan and Jordan Williams. Kicker Alex Collins was 7-7 in extra point kicks and Cameron Snapp kicked the final extra point of the game.
The Trojans also celebrated the return of senior defensive back Que Carter. Carter, a Michigan State commit, has been out since June with an ACL tear. He was back on the field for the Trojans Saturday for the first time this season.
Next up for the Trojans will be the Cambridge Bears (9-1) from metro Atlanta. The Bears beat South Paulding 50-29 in the first round. Kick off Friday night at Trojan Field in Leesburg will be at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.