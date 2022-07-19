LEESBURG — Lee County athletic director Hank Wright announced this week that all coaching positions at Lee County High School are now filled with the addition of Elizabeth Hatcher and Marley Myers.
Hatcher, an English teacher who came to Lee County in 2020, will lead the boys and girls swimming teams. Hatcher is taking over from longtime swim coach Marri Haggerty.
Before she moved to Lee County, Hatcher coached swimming at Thomasville High School, where she had multiple relay teams and individual swimmers qualify for state and make finals. She also had three divers compete at the state level, with two finishing in the top seven of the division.
"I love all sports," Hatcher said in an interview Tuesday evening. "But I fell in love with swimming a couple of years ago while coaching at Thomasville. Coaching swimming is different because you have the team aspect, but it is also an individual sport. You get to coach the individual more closely and then put it together as a team. Swim athletes tend to be very focused and excellent students in the classroom as well."
Hatcher is married to Jonathan Hatcher and they have three children —Gerald, Lilli and Abigail.
The swim season begins in October and runs through February. The Lee County team hosts home meets at Albany State University and the Trojan Invitational is planned for January 7.
Myers will be taking over the boys tennis program at Lee County High. She has been a PE/Health teacher at Lee County Middle School West for seven years. Since being in Lee County, she has coached middle school basketball, soccer and softball, and started the middle school tennis program four years ago.
Myers played collegiate tennis at ABAC for two years before moving to Valdosta to begin her coaching career, while earning her health and physical education degree at Valdosta State University. She is very excited to continue building the Lee County tennis program in her new role as the varsity boys tennis coach. Regeana King will continue as the girls tennis coach.
