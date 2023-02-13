Lee County football announces 2023 schedule
Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG - Lee County High School announced its 2023 football schedule Monday and it begins with five of the first six games at home. The downside is that there are only two home region games this year and the big non-region game against Colquitt County will be in Moultrie this season.

"We open with Carver in a scrimmage and then Warner Robins on game one," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio, "so we start off with a bang. Our players and community like the big games and we have several on the schedule for next season."

