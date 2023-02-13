Lee County football announces 2023 schedule

LEESBURG - Lee County High School announced its 2023 football schedule Monday and it begins with five of the first six games at home. The downside is that there are only two home region games this year and the big non-region game against Colquitt County will be in Moultrie this season.
"We open with Carver in a scrimmage and then Warner Robins on game one," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio, "so we start off with a bang. Our players and community like the big games and we have several on the schedule for next season."
As Fabrizio noted, a scrimmage at Trojan Stadium with Carver of Columbus will begin the competition again this year, just as last fall. The Warner Robins Demons will be the opponent for the season opener before two Atlanta area schools come to Leesburg - Hapeville Charter and Lithia Springs.
September 8th will be the showdown with Colquitt County in Moultrie followed by a visit from Florida's Lake Gibson High School. After an open date, region play will begin on September 29th when the Trojans head to Warner Robins to face Houston County.
Homecoming is planned for October 6 and the opponent will be Veterans High School. Another open date on October 13th will be followed by the Trojans heading to Northside-Warner Robins and then to region champion Thomas County Central. The regular season will end on November 3 against Tift County.