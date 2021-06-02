Lee County’s high school football program will host its 16th annual Youth Football and Cheer Camp on June 8 at Trojan Field.
The event, for ages 5 to 13, runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. on June 8.
The camp will be run by Lee head football coach Dean Fabrizio, Lee head cheerleading coach Donna Jones and their coaching staffs.
For more information, contact the football office at 229-903-2288 or email to fabriziode@lee.k12.ga.us.
