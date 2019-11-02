The third-ranked Lee County Trojans (8-1) will play for the region championship Friday night in Leesburg against sixth-ranked Coffee after the Trojans pulled out a come-from-behind 24-20 win over Houston County in Warner Robins Friday night. Three teams in the region – Lee County, Valdosta, and Coffee, each have one region loss this season. So, if Lee County wins Friday night, they will have beaten both Valdosta and Coffee and be region champions outright. Should the Coffee Trojans defeat Lee County, Coffee would win the region title and Lee County would be second – but there are strange scenarios that could force Lee County to third – such as losing but scoring more than 54 points.
“If we can win Friday night, we’re first,” said head coach Dean Fabrizio. “If we lose, most likely we are second, but there are ways that we could end up in third place.”
The Trojans struggled Friday night against the Bears and were down 17-6 before scoring 18 unanswered points and taking a 24-17 lead. Two big turnovers helped the Bears build their early lead.
On the second play of the game, Houston County picked off a Kyle Toole pass and moved the ball into Trojan territory. The Lee County defense halted that drive, but the Bears kicked a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
The Trojans responded with another drive and this time Toole ran in for a 20-yard score to put the Trojans ahead. The PAT was no good, but Lee was up 6-3.
Lee County was driving again deep into Bear territory when the Trojans fumbled, and the Bears picked up the ball and raced 98 yards for a touchdown. The Bears scored again later and built a 17-6 lead before Christian Frazier closed the gap with a five-yard touchdown run just before the half. Caleb McDowell scored the two-point conversion to put the halftime score at 17-14.
In the second half, Toole connected with James Hopson for a touchdown pass and Austin Beaver hit a 22-yard field goal to give the Trojans a 24-14 lead. The Bears hit a field goal in the final quarter to finish the scoring.
“We didn’t play as well as we would have liked to,” Fabrizio said. “It took us a while to get over the momentum of that fumble recovery for a touchdown. We got down inside the ten yard line three times and came away with a total of 10 points. That’s not good. But our kids played hard and we came out with the win on the road against a good football team. We’ve got a lot we have to clean up before next week, especially the turnovers,” he said.