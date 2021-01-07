After winning the region championship and finishing as Class AAAAAA runner-up, Lee County’s football team dominated the All-Region 1-AAAAAA Team voted on by the league’s coaches.
The Trojans earned four of the region’s top six individual awards — Caleb McDowell as Region Player of the Year, Baron Hopson as Defensive Player of the Year, Chauncey Magwood as Athlete of the Year and Dean Fabrizio as Coach of the Year.
The first-team offense included Lee’s Jeffrey Bryan and Qae’shon Sapp at offensive line, Preston Simmons at running back, Damarion Roberts at fullback and tight end Tyrus Washington at tight end. The first-team defense selections featured the Trojans’ Eric Sanders at defensive line, Juwan Bailey at linebacker and Quavian Carter and Jaron Willis at defensive back.
Lee’s second-teamers were Owen Greene and Zach Cleveland at offensive line, D.J. Goodwin and J.D. Fugerson at wide receiver, Malik Brackins and Omar White at defensive line, Anthony McGrady at linebacker, Cedric Wynn and A.J. Patrick at defensive back, Wyatt Hurst at punter, Alex Collins at kicker and Jacob Osborne at snapper. They were joined by eight teammates on the honorable mention list — Kadan Wilson, Caleb Hall, Jacob Brim, Phillip Tran, Andrew Willis, Jarrod Woods, Jaydon Cory and Cam Green.
