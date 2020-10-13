Lee County’s high school football program rose to No. 1 in Class AAAAAA in the latest AJC.com rankings.
It marks the fifth straight year the Trojans have been No. 1 at some point in the season.
Lee rose to No. 1 after a big 27-7 victory last Friday over Warner Robins, the No. 1 team in AAAAA. Its defense shut down a Warner Robins offense that entered the game averaging almost 40 points.
A.J. Patrick intercepted two passes — Cedric Wynn had the other — and returned one for a game-clinching, 72-yard touchdown. Caleb McDowell rushed for 128 yards and a TD in the victory. Chauncey Magwood and Preston Simmons also had TD runs.
