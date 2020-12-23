Another unexpected result of the COVID-19 pandemic has arrived for the 16 remaining high school football teams in preparation for next week’s state championship games at Georgia State.
Practices on Christmas week.
Lee County is one of the fortunate few still vying for state championships — the Trojans (12-1) face Buford (12-1) for the Class AAAAAA championship at 7 p.m. Dec. 29.
“In 2017, the state championship game got moved back a week due to the ice storm in Atlanta,” Lee head coach Dean Fabrizio said. “I remember saying this will be the latest we will ever be practicing football. Then in 2018, we played in the Geico Bowl on Dec 20. We thought for sure that would be the latest we would ever play. Now here we are playing for the state championship on Dec 29.”
The 2020 high school football timeline is off from most years because the coronavirus delayed the start of the season, forcing coaches to juggle their schedules around the Christmas holiday for the first time. Lee began its buildup to the championship game with a normal practice Monday, a routine that continues through Thursday with a morning practice on Christmas Eve.
The team is off Friday for Christmas, as well as Saturday, before returning for a Sunday afternoon practice as the state finals inch closer. The holiday week has a feel of Thanksgiving week with the players out of school, but Christmas means a couple of days off.
That doesn’t mean the Trojans aren’t working diligently.
“The thing about it is these kids are practicing just as hard now as they were back in August,” Fabrizio said. “It is a special group we have here at Lee County and there is no place else they would rather be right now than practicing with their teammates.”
Lee is working toward one of the more intriguing of the eight championship games in Atlanta next week. It is the first meeting between two of the more successful programs in Georgia over the past five years.
The Trojans won state titles in 2017 and 2018, and reached the quarterfinals last year, while Buford was the AAAAA state champion in 2019 before moving up a classification this season. The Wolves have won 11 state championships with four additional state runner-up finishes since 2001. They have reached at least the state quarterfinals every season since 2000.
“(Our players) definitely know who Buford is, but we’ve never had to play them because they haven’t been in our classification,” Fabrizio said. “But they definitely know who Buford is.”
The Lee-Buford matchup is the nightcap of games Dec. 29. It will be preceded by the AA finals at noon between Callaway and Fitzgerald, and by the AAAA finals at 3:30 p.m. between Jefferson and Marist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.