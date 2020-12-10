For a football program with the success of Lee County, new experiences are rare. Over the past four seasons, it has done just about everything, including winning two state titles.
One of those new adventures happens Friday.
After coming out on the wrong side of the Georgia High School Association’s coin toss for hosting rights, the Trojans face a state playoff game on the road for the first time since 2016, when they played at Evans and at Mays in the first two rounds. Of their 15 state playoff games the past four seasons, 14 have been played in Leesburg — the other was the 2018 state title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Friday’s game is a bus ride of more than 200 miles and three hours north of Atlanta to Woodstock. Lee (10-1), the Region 1-AAAAAA champion, takes on 7-AAAAAA champion River Ridge (11-0), which benefited from the GHSA’s coin toss to earn hosting rights. Lee is ranked first in Class AAAAAA, and River Ridge, in the quarterfinals for the first time in school history, is ranked fifth.
“We haven’t traveled since 2016, so that’s going to be a little bit different for us,” Lee head coach Dean Fabrizio said. “But every one of our region games is a trip, so we should be ready for it.”
River Ridge is one of the biggest turnaround stories in the state after going 3-7 last year and 1-9 in 2018. The young program, which began play in 2009, had only one previous playoff apperance (2012 as a AAAA school) and only one winning season (2011 with a non-region schedule) heading into 2020.
The Knights have rolled to an unbeaten record this season with playoff wins over Kennesaw Mountain (35-34) and Rome (42-10). In the last round, Amehre Morrison accounted for 172 yards (115 rushing, 57 receiving) and three touchdowns. The 5-foot-8, 165-pounder has rushed for 1,832 yards and 28 TDs, as well as 23 catches for 256 yards, this year. Quarterback Carson Lathem has completed 129 of 204 passes for 1,612 yards and 14 scores.
“River Ridge is playing with more and more confidence,” Fabrizio said. “Their running back (Morrison) is an elite football player. He really makes them go.”
Lee County has won eight straight games and hasn’t been tested in the postseason. It rolled past Tucker 49-17 in the first round, and defeated Brunswick 48-21 last Friday behind 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Caleb McDowell, and 83 rushing yards and two scores from Preston Simmons. Cedric Wynn and A.J. Patrick had two interceptions each for the Trojans, who have won 14 of their last 15 playoff games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.