LEESBURG — With summer workouts heating up, cloudy skies and a little breeze helped keep the Lee County Trojans and the Cairo Syrupmakers from overheating Tuesday morning as the two met for a 7-on-7 workout at Lee County High School.
"We weren't trying to win a 7-on-7 today," said Lee head coach Dean Fabrizio. "We were there to work on things that we needed to work on and Cairo was doing the same thing."
Both ends of the field were in use Tuesday as the more experienced players competed against each other on the north end of the stadium while the younger players battled on the south end of the stadium. While skill players were on the field, the linemen were going through drills under the goal posts and around the stadium. And Fabrizio was pleased with the day's work.
"Our quarterback Chris Martin is throwing really, really well for the offense and it was clear that we have a lot of speed in the defensive backfield," the coach said. "There are a million things we have to correct, but that is why we are out here working on it now."
The Trojans will continue to work out in shorts and helmets through the end of July with the first day of pads set for August 1. The regular season opens on August 12th when the Trojans will host Carver-Columbus on August 12. Another 7-on-7 is planned next Thursday against Perry.
