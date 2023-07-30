Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Dougherty, south central Lee and southwestern Worth Counties through 300 PM EDT... At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Turner City, or near Albany, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Leesburg, Albany, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Stocks, Radium Springs, Forrester, Sylvester Airport, South Albany, Parkerville, Palmyra, Red Rock, Acree, Crestwood, Williamsburg, Livingston, Century, Pecan City and Byne Crossroads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Lee County football holds picture day
