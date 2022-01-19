IMG_2072.jpg

Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart, left, poses for a photo with Lee County head football coach Dean Fabrizio. Smart stopped by Lee County for a recruiting trip on Wednesday.

 Special Photo

Lee County’s football program unveiled its 2022 varsity football schedule on Wednesday.

The Trojans begin with an Aug. 12 scrimmage at home with Carver-Columbus before starting the regular season with an Aug. 19 road game against fellow powerhouse Warner Robins.

Five consecutive home games follow with Hapeville Charter (Aug. 26), Lithia Springs (Sept. 2), Colquitt County (Sept. 9), North Miami Beach, Fla. (Sept. 16) and Sept. 30 (Houston County). The Houston game is the region opener, as well as Homecoming.

Region play continues at Veterans on Oct. 7, Northside-Warner Robins at home on Oct. 21, Thomas County Central at home on Oct. 28 and at Tift County on Nov. 4. The Thomas County Central game is Senior Night.

Lee went 11-2 in 2021 and reached the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals under head coach Dean Fabrizio. The Trojans won back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018, and finished as state runner-up in 2020.

