Lee County’s football program unveiled its 2022 varsity football schedule on Wednesday.
The Trojans begin with an Aug. 12 scrimmage at home with Carver-Columbus before starting the regular season with an Aug. 19 road game against fellow powerhouse Warner Robins.
Five consecutive home games follow with Hapeville Charter (Aug. 26), Lithia Springs (Sept. 2), Colquitt County (Sept. 9), North Miami Beach, Fla. (Sept. 16) and Sept. 30 (Houston County). The Houston game is the region opener, as well as Homecoming.
Region play continues at Veterans on Oct. 7, Northside-Warner Robins at home on Oct. 21, Thomas County Central at home on Oct. 28 and at Tift County on Nov. 4. The Thomas County Central game is Senior Night.
Lee went 11-2 in 2021 and reached the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals under head coach Dean Fabrizio. The Trojans won back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018, and finished as state runner-up in 2020.
Albany State University held the Martin Luther King, Jr. Justice Brunch on Tuesday with keynote speaker, Derreck Kayongo, the former CEO of the Center for Civil and Human Rights, Social Entrepreneur, Global Soap Project Founder, and CNN Hero. Click for more.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
