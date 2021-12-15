Ole Miss was the big winner Wednesday during the Lee County football program’s early National Signing Day celebration.
The Rebels, ranked eighth nationally, landed highly recruited Lee senior Jaron Willis, one of five Power Five signees honored Wednesday by the Trojans. Michigan State signed two of those Lee players, Quavian Carter and Malcolm Jones, while Qaeshon Sapp signed with Florida State and Tyrus Washington signed with Arkansas.
“These five guys have been a huge part of our success here at Lee County,” Lee head coach Dean Fabrizio said. “Over their four years, they were part of 49 wins, four region championships, going undefeated in region all four years, two state finals appearances and a state championship.”
Willis was originally a Georgia Tech commitment before opening his recruitment back up. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com and the No. 18 player in Georgia. He was a first-team All-Region 1-AAAAAA selection this season.
Michigan State’s class features two of Lee’s defensive playmakers in Carter, a 6-4, 200-pound safety who is a three-star prospect by 247Sports, and Jones, a 6-1, 185-pound safety and three-star prospect. Jones earned first-team all-region honors this season.
Sapp signed with Florida State, the school he committed to in June. The 6-5, 320-pound offensive lineman, is a four-star prospect and the No. 33 player in Georgia. He was a first-team all-region selection this season.
Washington is a 6-4, 230-pound tight end and a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The Arkansas signee was a first-team all-region pick in 2021.
