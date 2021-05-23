LEESBURG — Lee County spring football practice came to an end Friday night with an intrasquad game in Trojan Stadium as head coach Dean Fabrizio and his staff work to get the Trojans prepared for another run at region and state football championships.
The Trojans fell just short of the state title last season with a 34-31 loss to Buford in the Class AAAAAA finals at Georgia State University.
"If we are going to compete at this level and play 14 or 15 games, it is not just about who is starting," Fabrizio said. "We have to have guys who can rotate in and keep our other players fresh."
More than 120 rising 10th- to 12th-graders came out for the spring workouts to compete for playing time for the Trojans with 50 more rising freshmen who began the spring as well. The Trojans lost 33 seniors from last year's team, including college signees Caleb McDowell (South Carolina), Baron Hopson (Jackson State), Chauncey Magwood (Kentucky) and Cedric Wynn (Valdosta State).
"It's all about competition," Fabrizio said. "When these guys compete against each other we see more than when we play another opponent. We have some spots to fill so now we go over the film and evaluate what happened. This was about who was going to work and rise to the top."
Friday night's spring game was set up to be competitive. All of the players were just jumbled up onto teams and not divided with first team players or offense vs. defense. It was an opportunity for more players to get onto the field and compete for playing time.
That spring competition showed that the Trojans should be strong on defense despite losing big name contributors such as Hopson, McDowell, Magwood and Wynn. Fabrizio said the defense was big and he was impressed with their physicality.
Another area that showed promise was the receiver corps. He said Jevelle Fugerson, Tyrus Washington, Luke Addison and Calvarious Armstrong all had excellent spring workouts.
However, one of the biggest battles of the spring and now the summer will be for the player who will be throwing the ball to those receivers. Both Chris Martin and Dozier Swain will be sophomores when school begins in August, but both have earned Fabrizio's praise after strong spring showings.
"Chris would be a little ahead of Dozier coming out of the spring," the coach said, "but we are going to let them compete all summer long and see. It will be the first time since I have been here at Lee County that we have had a starting quarterback that is a sophomore."
The coaches and players will return to the football field on June 7 to begin summer workouts before an August scrimmage against Colquitt County and then opening the football season in the Hamp Smith Classic at Albany State University on Aug. 21. The Trojans will open against Carver-Columbus Tigers, who won their region last year and made it to the state quarterfinals in Class AAAA.
