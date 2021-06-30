Lee County is ranked 70th nationally in the MaxPreps Preseason High School Football Top 100 released Tuesday.
The Trojans finished the 2020 season as Class AAAAAA runner-up and won the Region 1-AAAAAA championship. They are joined in the rankings by fellow Georgia teams Grayson (No. 8), Collins Hill (No. 11), Colquitt County (No. 44), Lowndes (No. 46), Milton (No. 48), Cedar Grove (No. 66), Warner Robins (No. 73) and North Cobb (No. 85).
Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) is ranked No. 1 nationally, followed by IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) at No. 2 and St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) at No. 3.
