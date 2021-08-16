As he begins his 13th season as head football coach at Lee County, Dean Fabrizio was asked if he’s feeling lucky.
“I don’t know about that,” quipped Fabrizio, who has posted a 104-40 mark during his tenure in Leesburg. “We’ll see.”
The fact is Fabrizio doesn’t need much in the way of luck as it appears as if the Trojans are gearing up for another run to the state championship finals, a destination they’ve reached in three of the last four seasons.
Lee County (12-2 overall, Region 1-AAAAAA champion in 2020) took a major hit with graduation last spring, but there seems to be no lack of experienced talent back in the fold this summer.
“We’ve got a pretty good group,” said Fabrizio, whose charges have two state championships and five region titles in the last 12 years. “We lost 30-some seniors, but we’d lost more than 40 the previous three years in a row. The thing about it, and I say this all the time — in high school football, if you’re a good program you’re going to lose good players every year. Every year it’s kind of been that way.”
Senior linebacker Jaron Willis — who had 57 tackles a year ago and has committed to Georgia Tech — is one of five Trojans already committed to Division I programs. Besides Willis, Lee County will showcase offensive lineman Quae’shon Sapp (Florida State), defensive back/wide receiver Malcolm Jones (Virginia Tech) and tight end Tyrus Washington (Arkansas). Unfortunately, highly touted defensive back Quavian Carter is out with a season-ending ACL injury, but remains committed to Michigan State.
“We’re fortunate to have a lot of kids out for football,” said Fabrizio, a Florida native who coached at Peach County before his appointment at Lee County. “We’ll have 120 players in 10th through 12th grade and another 55 freshmen. We’ve got good numbers and we’ve done a good job here getting kids out (for football) and keeping them out. That’s been a big part of it for us and it’s why, year after year, we’re able to handle the graduation losses.”
There will be something a little different this fall regarding Lee County’s offensive attack.
“This is the first time we’ve started a sophomore quarterback in my 13 years here,” Fabrizio said of Chris Martin. “We play the best guy and he’s our best guy right now.”
Last December, the Trojans came within four points of defeating mighty Buford for the Class AAAAAA state crown. While he wouldn’t say returning to the finals is the team’s ultimate goal, Fabrizio — who has seen 50 of his players sign to compete at the next level over the last four years — did say expectations were always high.
“We’ve been in three of the last four state championship games,” he said. “We’ve been ranked No. 1 more weeks than we haven’t been ranked No. 1 in the last four years. High expectations just come with the territory here, and our kids embrace it and we try to manage those expectations by getting them to understand it’s going to be hard. Just because there’s high expectations doesn’t mean things are going to be easy.
“We do have high expectations here, but we don’t set a thing on it, like ‘state championship or bust’ or anything like that. We expect to play deep in the playoffs. That’s what we’ve been fortunate enough to do and we just talk about winning as many games as we can each season. And that depends on how hard our kids work and how healthy we stay and a lot of other things.”
The Trojans — one of but four teams in their region — also have an interesting schedule, opening the season Aug. 20 against Carver-Columbus (10-1 in 2020) at nearby Albany State before reeling off four consecutive home games against Maynard Jackson (Aug. 27), East Ridge of Florida (Sept. 3), Lowndes (Sept. 10) and Lithia Springs (Sept. 17). Lee County also has home games against North Miami Beach of Florida (Oct. 1) and region foe Northside-Warner Robins (Oct. 22).
“When you have to find seven non-region games, it’s pretty difficult,” said Fabrizio, whose team has had 10 winning seasons and has qualified for the state playoffs nine times since 2009. “We’ve had to buy several teams out, which is why we have so many home games. Our kids work hard and they deserve to be able to play 10 games and that’s kind of the only way to fill the schedule. Because of COVID, we had to scramble for a few games.”
The landscape of Region 1-AAAAAA figures to be a bit different this year as perennial postseason team Valdosta has been ruled ineligible for the playoffs this season. With only four teams in the league, Lee County was already guaranteed a playoff berth, but make no mistake about it — games against Houston County (Oct. 15), Northside-Warner Robins and Valdosta (Oct. 29) figure to be some of the toughest games on the schedule.
Fabrizio noted that in the last five years, the region has produced three state champions, six teams in the state finals, eight teams in the semifinals and 15 teams in the quarterfinals (meaning the region has averaged three of four teams in the quarterfinals during that time).
“We’d love to have more teams in our region and I’m sure the GHSA would let anybody who wanted to join our region do it,” he said. “But we can’t find many takers. You’d be hard-pressed to find another region that has had the playoff success of the teams in this region. It’s astounding how tough our region is and has been, and this year, with Valdosta being essentially ineligible, it makes it even a little smaller, but it’s still tough. If you look at Region 1-AAAAAA, it’s been extremely tough these last several years.”
