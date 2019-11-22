LEESBURG -- Quarterback Kyle Toole dropped back and tossed a soft pass to a wide open Marlon Brown who promptly turned the short reception into a 25-yard touchdown.
It may not have been the explosive play that Lee County High School football fans were looking for and it wasn't anything fancy, but Brown's touchdown rumble gave the two-time defending state champion Trojans a three-touchdown cushion early in the third quarter.
From there, it was like a Lee County avalanche fell on the visiting Seminoles.
Lee County put away athletic Creekside 49-7 Friday night at Trojan Field in the second round of the Georgia High School Association Class 6A state playoffs. They advance to meet Region 8 champion Dacula, who pounded Glynn Academy 42-20 in its second round game, next week in the quarterfinals in a monster showdown. The game will be played at Trojan Field.
For a program that once struggled to make it past the second round, Lee County (11-1) is in the quarterfinals for the third straight year, aiming for a third consecutive state championship. The Trojans won their 12th straight postseason game dating back to the 2017 season.
They made it look easy, especially in the second half, against Creekside (7-5).
"We let our players make plays," Toole said. "We had a great game plan going in. For us to execute like this, it's very cool."
Toole tossed four touchdown passes, while Brown provided the clincher with a 1-yard scamper with 7:45 left in the game a play after he converted a fourth down at the Creekside 39 with a 38-yard fake punt scamper.
James Hopson caught a 65-yard touchdown just minutes into the game and after Austin Beaver connected on the first of his seven extra point attempts, the Trojans led 7-0 at the 10:45 mark of the first quarter.
Creekside managed to tie the game early in the second quarter on Jalen Delaney's 23-yard scamper.
But Toole hit Chauncey Magwood on a 32-yard touchdown pass at the 4:01 mark of the second quarter, then he connected with Emory Lowe on a short pass that the fullback turned into a 58-yard touchdown to make it 21-7 with 2:09 left in the first half.
Lowe and Brown, a pair of fullbacks, gave the Trojans weapons that are tough to contain.
"Those two guys are exceptional football players," Lee County coach Dean Fabrizio said. "They create a lot of problems for the other team. They are such good blockers and they are also skilled enough to slip out and catch passes. They showed that tonight. They are a big part of our offense for us, and they've been impactful all year. They really showed their worth tonight."
Brown broke Creekside's back on his 25-yard touchdown pass from Toole with 4:34 left in the third quarter.
Christian Frazier scored on a 32-yard run with 7:24 left in the game after the Trojan defense forced a Creekside fumble.
Then Martinez McWhorter added a 25-yard run in the closing minutes.
As eager as Lee County is to host powerful Dacula, defensive lineman Josh Robinson said it's fun to watch the Trojans continue to improve.
"We're really ready," Robinson said. "All of us are coming together as one. Coaches are doing their jobs and we're doing ours. We're just coming together."