LEESBURG — Lee County's football team got off to a fast start Friday night in a 62-6 rout of visiting Lithia Springs.
Lee, which jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead, had six different players score touchdowns.
Smith Pinson was 9-for-12 passing for 120 yards and three TDs, all in the first half. Caleb McDowell had eight rushes for 120 yards and four scores, also all in the first half.
David Goodwin, Demarion Roberts, Preston Simmons and Manrique McWhorter also scored TDs for the Trojans. Baron Hopson, Cedrick Wynn and A.J. Patrick each had an interception for the Trojan defense.
Lee (3-1) takes on Class AAAAA No. 1-ranked Warner Robins at home next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.